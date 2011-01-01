What's one of the biggest challenges facing companies supporting STEM from an HR perspective? Right! The lack of staff diversity. Wouldn't it be awesome to position your company as an industry leader by making diversity and inclusion cornerstones of your hiring process?
We're a minority-owned recruiting firm that specializes in sourcing diverse talent, but we also provide a full catalog of training and development resources to make sure that the talent we help you hire can turn into absolute rockstars for your company.
With our Agile approach to recruiting, we stand out as a DE&I champion in STEM recruiting. With the diverse talent pool we can bring to your company, you'll stand out from your competitors by working with us to onboard team members with a variety of backgrounds and perspectives. Let us help you create a more inclusive and successful workspace.
As a STEM recruiting firm, we support a variety of industries including Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Medical Equipment and Supplies, Aviation, Finance, Information Technology, Motor Vehicle, and more.
We work as an extension of our clients to quickly source, recruit, and work to help ensure their growth and development.
Some of the roles for which we recruit include:
We understand the adage, "Time is money," hence, with agility, we sprint to find that qualified candidate.
We meet to conduct a Discover Session to learn our client's needs and determine a strategy for identifying qualified candidates and the channel through which we'll have regular communication. That's right! From the onset, we express the importance of transparency and regular open communication with hiring managers so that we make the best use of our time and ensure we remain on track and present candidates that are aligned with job requirements. The hiring manager's involvement in the recruiting process is vital to us locating the ideal candidate.
Once we've agreed upon the required skill set, years of experience, and required degree to formulate a job description and budget for the role, our team of recruiters will meet to conduct a sprint planning session and then off to the races! That's right! We incorporate Scrum and run two week sprints to identify the next rockstar for your company.
Allow us to help grow your business!
We love our customers, so feel free to chat during normal business hours.
Cary, North Carolina, United States
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 01:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
Copyright © 2023 Agilitree Recruiting - A HAJAR GROUP COMPANY
All Rights Reserved.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.